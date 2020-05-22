Kohl’s to reopen over 30 Wisconsin stores Friday

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Several Kohl’s stores throughout Wisconsin will reopen Friday after being closed for almost two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to WFRV-TV, 34 stores are set to open at 11 a.m. Seven stores, including three in Madison and one in Janesville, will stay closed until Tuesday.

The company said stores will enact several safety measures such as offering dedicated shopping hours for seniors and at-risk individuals. Other measures include installing barriers at all registers and having a greeter at the front of the store who will sanitize carts between each use.

We’re happy to welcome you back to our stores! We’ve made enhancements to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and associates: https://t.co/QV3VJUiDN4 Find out if your favorite store is open and learn more: https://t.co/yKv4erl1zy — Kohl’s (@Kohls) May 19, 2020

Employees will have mandatory temperature checks before each shift and wear masks and gloves while working.

WFRV said Kohl’s will also offer a limited contact drive-up service for customers who want to pickup orders made online.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments