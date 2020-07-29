Kohl’s to close stores on Thanksgiving Day

MADISON, Wis. – Kohl’s is joining the growing number of retailers that will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The Wisconsin-based company shared the decision on Wednesday morning, in a release posted online.

Company leaders said they expect more people will shop earlier and search for deals throughout the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. They also expect more people to take advantage of online shopping.

“The holiday season is when Kohl’s shines brightest, and as we move into the holiday season of this very unusual year, we are adapting our plans in response to changing customer expectations and behaviors,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer.

More information on Kohl’s holiday hours will be shared at a later date, Gass said.

Best Buy, Target and Walmart also recently announced their stores would be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

