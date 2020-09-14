Donate gently used winter coats, accessories to families in need during Koats for Kids 2020

Collection goes through Oct. 10

The annual drive to collect coats and winter wear is back!

When : Monday, Sept. 14 – Saturday, Oct. 10

: Monday, Sept. 14 – Saturday, Oct. 10 What : Donate your gently used winter coats and accessories (hats, gloves, scarves, snowsuits, snow pants) to individuals or families in need this fall.

: Donate your gently used winter coats and accessories (hats, gloves, scarves, snowsuits, snow pants) to individuals or families in need this fall. Where : Drop off your donations safely at any area Klinke Cleaners location. Donors are encouraged to take advantage of the limited-contact drive-thru service available at most Klinke Cleaners locations. Locations and hours can be found online at klinkecleaners.com.

All donated outerwear will be cleaned for free by Klinke Cleaners and distributed to area neighbors-in-need by the Community Action Coalition For South Central Wisconsin.

For the past 34 years, area residents have joined together to donate more 328,000 coats to Koats for Kids, along with thousands upon thousands of hats, mittens and scarves! Today, that need is greater than ever.

Koats for Kids Coat Distribution

The Community Action Coalition coat distribution will be held from Oct. 23-31. Many thanks to McAllen Properties for donating warehouse space for this event.

Location and hours are as follows:

Where : 1856 Wright St., Madison, WI

: 1856 Wright St., Madison, WI When : Oct. 23-31

: Oct. 23-31 Hours: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the CAC will be taking safety precautions, including regular cleaning of all surfaces, limiting the number of patrons in the distribution space, mandatory masking with free masks for those in need and hand sanitizer. To prevent overcrowding and long lines on opening day, the CAC will be adding coats to the floor each day of the distribution event.

