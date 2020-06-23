‘KKK’ spray-painted on Black Lives Matter signs, Trump signs taken in east Madison neighborhood, police say

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating several incidents of defaced or stolen yard signs supporting Black Lives Matter in an east side neighborhood, according to a news release.

The Madison Police Department said an officer responded Monday at about 8 a.m. to Dawes Street to a report of a homeowner who found “KKK” spray-painted in red across a Black Lives Matter yard sign.

According to the release, the officer saw a second similarly damaged “Black Lives Matter” yard sign on a nearby lawn. A third victim, who lives on Schenk Street, also reported that KKK was spray-painted on a Black Lives Matter sign.

A Bradford Lane resident told the officer he had three yard signs and a banner stolen from his yard, police said. Two yard signs read “Trump 2020,” while the third read “Support F-35.” The victim also had a “Trump 2020 No More Bull” banner taken.

The officer said there were many Black Lives Matter yard signs in the surrounding area that weren’t damaged.

Police asked anyone with information on the incidents to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or by online at P3Tips.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.