Kittens abandoned in bucket outside Fond du Lac Humane Society

FOND du LAC, Wis. — Staff at the Fond du Lac Humane Society are looking for information about kittens dumped outside a bucket.

The kittens were found in a bucket Monday morning. Staff believe they were dumped sometime between 8 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday, according to a Facebook post.

Staff said the kittens are sick, covered in fleas and were found panting due to overheating. They are being closely monitored by shelter staff, the post said.

No message was left and a call was not made to an after hours number listed for the shelter.

Anyone with information please call 920-922-8873 and ask for Riley Benz, Shelter Manager.

