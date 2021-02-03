Kites On Mendota canceled due to extremely cold weekend forecast

MADISON, Wis. — Kites On Mendota has been officially canceled this weekend due to inclement weather in the forecast.

The Clean Lakes Alliance made the announcement Tuesday night. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

The annual fundraiser put on by the nonprofit organization was to feature more than two dozen kites, but the event was called off due to the upcoming extreme cold weather.

