Kismet Books becomes Verona’s solo indie bookstore

After seeking funding through a GoFundMe campaign last summer, Rye Kimmet opened the bookstore in November.

Sam Jones by Sam Jones

Photo courtesy of Kismet Books Opened in November, Kismet Books is bringing reads and local finds to Verona.

Photo courtesy of Kismet Books

Photo courtesy of Kismet Books

Photo courtesy of Kismet Books

Photo courtesy of Kismet Books



Opened in November, Kismet Books is bringing reads and local finds to Verona. Photo courtesy of Kismet Books

Photo courtesy of Kismet Books

Owner Rye Kimmet and her children Photo courtesy of Kismet Books

Photo courtesy of Kismet Books

Photo courtesy of Kismet Books



Photo courtesy of Kismet Books

Photo courtesy of Kismet Books

























The word “kismet” can best be defined as “destiny” or “fate.” You’d maybe get a sense of foreboding when talking about kismet after the tumultuous year that was 2020, but the universe has been sending all sorts of good energy Rye Kimmett’s way.

After seeking funding through a GoFundMe campaign last summer, Kismet Books was able to open in November and became the solo indie bookstore in Verona. Setting up shop in the building previously occupied by The Purple Goose, Kismet’s colorful displays and artistic design is a haven for readers of all ages.

Kimmet’s kids have made their opinions loud and clear, so you can always be sure that the children’s section of Kismet has been approved by the youngsters in charge. In addition to books, Kismet also carries local goods, including coffee from Drift Roasters in Verona, puzzles, toys, branded stickers and other fascinations.

The building, named The Matts House, is on Verona Area Historical Society’s list of historical sites. Dating back to 1848, the brick building on the corner of Main Street and Verona Avenue previously housed a post office, a family home, a filling station and a flower shop before it became Kimmet’s bookstore-meets-community-space. The debate over ownership of The Matts House has been a topic of discussion for many years, and Kimmet and her staff certainly value its historical and cultural importance.

Kismet partners with local artists to display their work, facilitates book clubs and pop-ups, hosts talks with authors and has plans for other engaging programming. Go on a ‘blind date’ with a book at Kismet’s, or ask Kimmet for a suggestion.

If you’re more interested in a real date with booky overtones, consider placing a bid for a private date night in the Brick House Studio at Kismet Books.

“I will put on your favorite tunes, set the fireplace to your favorite color glow and dim the lights for a few blissful private hours,” Kimmet says.

Put on via a partnership with Craig’s Cake Shop and the Stamm House, couples can place bids until Valentine’s Day here for a night of food, dessert and romantic ambience. Otherwise, Kismet Books is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday each week, or you can shop online at kismetbookshop.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.