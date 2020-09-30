Kindle, backpacks stolen from cars in Jefferson County parks, police say

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — Police are investigating a report of ‘smash and grab’ style thefts from vehicles in the City of Lake Mills.

According to a Facebook post from Lake Mills police, the thefts happened from 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Aztalan State Park and the Jefferson County Dog Park.

Police said a Kindle, kids lunch boxes, backpacks and other miscellaneous items were stolen from the cars.

Officials said a possible suspect vehicle was described as a grey minivan with a loud exhaust.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-7311.