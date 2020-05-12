Kim B. Klopcic

Kim Brian Klopcic passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home in Easton, MD. He was 65.

Kim was born on December 30, 1954 in Wisconsin to the late Richard Klopcic and Betty Middleton Klopcic.

Kim worked in the restaurant business; he was the owner of the Yin Yankee Café in Downtown Annapolis.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Lynn Klopcic; daughters, Lily and Hanna Klopcic; sisters, Kerry Gorny and Lisa Gdaniec; a brother, Rick Klopcic; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.

There will be a Celebration of Kim’s Life sometime this summer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family locally.

