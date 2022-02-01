Kim A. Busch

by Obituaries

Kim A. Busch, age 66 of Darlington, WI passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

He was born November 9, 1955, the 3rd of 9 children in Darlington to Elmer “Hommie” and Darlene (Van Lent) Busch. Kim graduated from Warren High School in Warren, IL in 1973. After high school, Kim started working for Nodolf Lumber in Darlington. In April of 1979, he started working for then General Telephone Company now Frontier Communications. He retired from Frontier Communications in December 2019 after a 40-year career with the communications company working in various positions. On July 24, 1993, he married Mary Nicksic in Madison, WI.

Kim is survived by his wife of 28 years, Mary at home; his children: Mallory (Aaron) Kaiser and their children Everett and Elliott of Cuba City, WI and Dylan of Platteville, WI, Josh (Susan) Busch and their children Garrett, Marley, Griffin, and Maddax of Dodgeville, WI, and Justin (Lindsey) Busch and their children: Audrey and Mathias of Sun Prairie, WI; and his mother: Darlene Busch of Apple River, IL.

He was preceded in death by his father: Elmer Busch; and one sister: Beth Ann Busch.

Kim was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the Jaycee’s. He was a sports fanatic and loved being involved in coaching. He coached rec basketball, played rec volleyball, and spent time as the President of the Hoop’s Club. He took great pride in watching and coaching his children and grandchildren’s different sporting events throughout the years. Kim was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badger fan and always cheered them on. He also enjoyed a good fish dinner on Friday nights and eating tuna casserole on special occasions.

Kim had a passion for reading the almanac and the atlas. Even going as far as devising an elaborate road trip that he and his sons Justin and Josh would take so he could check things off his atlas bucket list. Kim’s whole life revolved around his family and he cherished the memories he created with them.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (508 Main St., Darlington) and on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 9:00 A.M. until 9:45 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (104 E. Harriet St., ) with a memorial mass to follow at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Luke Syse officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery is Mauston, WI. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Kim’s name.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Upland Hills Hospice for their compassionate care of Kim the past few weeks. The family also wishes to thank those who kept Kim in their prayers or would ask how he was doing and stopped by during his illness. It was very much appreciated.

