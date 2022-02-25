Kilogram of cocaine, $300K in cash seized during Beloit drug busts; man arrested, DCI says

by Logan Reigstad

BELOIT, Wis. — A 39-year-old Beloit man was arrested Thursday and another man is wanted after law enforcement officials searched two homes as part of a drug investigation, Wisconsin’s Division of Criminal Investigation said Friday.

In a news release, DCI said it and local law enforcement officials executed two search warrants at homes in two different parts of Beloit on Thursday. One home was in the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue north of downtown and the other was in the 1900 block of Fairview Drive on the city’s northwest side.

During the searches, they reportedly found a kilogram of suspected cocaine, three pounds of suspected marijuana, three handguns and $300,000 in cash, among other items.

Police arrested the 39-year-old man during one of the searches. The release said he had been on federal pre-trial release from an Illinois narcotics conspiracy case at the time he was arrested. He is being held at the Rock County Jail on two charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A 35-year-old Beloit man fled the scene while police executed one of the search warrants, DCI said.

Charges against both men will be referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, but as of Friday evening, those charges had not been filed. News 3 Now is not naming the suspects at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court.

