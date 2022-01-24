‘Kids in the Rotunda’ live in-person performances return to Overture Center

by Kyle Jones

Photo courtesy of Overture Center

MADISON, Wis. — The free, family-friendly, performance series “Kids in the Rotunda” returns to Overture Center next month.

Live performances are scheduled to return Saturday, February 12, with 45-minute performances being held at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The 1 p.m. performance will be interpreted in American Sign Language.

“We know that live performance can be a powerful way for families to connect with each other,” Overture’s Director of Education and Community Engagement Alanna Medearis said in a statement Monday. “It can also be a great social outlet for parents and kids.”

Overture Center is implementing some changes as live performances return.

Families are asked to bring a blanket to sit on to create a comfortably-distanced seating area.

There will only be two performances instead of three, to allow for cleaning between shows.

Eating and drinking in the theater is prohibited

Attendees will also have to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within the last 72 hours, along with a photo ID. Masks are also required for people ages 2 and up.

Kids in Rotunda was canceled in March of 2020 but revived in January of this year with only virtual shows. Organizers said the decision to continue in-person performances will be made on a month-by-month basis.

February’s first show, the Black Star Drum Line, is scheduled for February 5 and will be virtual-only.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.