‘Kids in the Rotunda’ live in-person performances return to Overture Center
MADISON, Wis. — The free, family-friendly, performance series “Kids in the Rotunda” returns to Overture Center next month.
Live performances are scheduled to return Saturday, February 12, with 45-minute performances being held at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The 1 p.m. performance will be interpreted in American Sign Language.
“We know that live performance can be a powerful way for families to connect with each other,” Overture’s Director of Education and Community Engagement Alanna Medearis said in a statement Monday. “It can also be a great social outlet for parents and kids.”
Overture Center is implementing some changes as live performances return.
- Families are asked to bring a blanket to sit on to create a comfortably-distanced seating area.
- There will only be two performances instead of three, to allow for cleaning between shows.
- Eating and drinking in the theater is prohibited
Attendees will also have to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within the last 72 hours, along with a photo ID. Masks are also required for people ages 2 and up.
Kids in Rotunda was canceled in March of 2020 but revived in January of this year with only virtual shows. Organizers said the decision to continue in-person performances will be made on a month-by-month basis.
February’s first show, the Black Star Drum Line, is scheduled for February 5 and will be virtual-only.
