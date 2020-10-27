Kids’ can struggle with mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

A recent report from the CDC shows the rates of anxiety and depression among adolescents has tripled since the pandemic began. While the statistic is alarming, there are ways to help children with their mental health. Dr. Katie Schmitt of the Unity Point Health Meriter Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Hospital joins Live at Four to talk about how to help kids struggling during the pandemic.

