Kick spring off on the right foot with these 31 March events

A snow squall and an ice storm made sure February stayed as cold as Wisconsinites have come to expect, but with March around the corner we can start thinking about green grass again. If you need excuses to get out of the house this month, here are some events that have you covered!

Editor’s Note: Some of these events may require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Be sure to check the requirements before attending.

The Big Share

Local nonprofit organizations will again get together to host The Big Share, an online day of giving organized by Community Shares of Wisconsin. Focused on social and environmental justice organizations, this event will feature a day-long telethon to help raise funds. There are special prizes organizations can secure by raising the most money, or by securing donations from the highest number of donors. March 1, thebigshare.org

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is presenting new works by contemporary choreographers, plus classics that haven’t fallen out of style. Before the show catch a Q&A session with the associate artistic director. March 1, 7:30 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts

Khruangbin

This Texas trio has sound rooted in classic soul and R&B, but has influences from Asian pop to Middle-Eastern funk. Out on tour after their “Texas Moon” EP, the group is sure to leave you wanting more. March 2, 8 p.m., The Sylvee

Patton Oswalt Live: Who’s Ready to Laugh?

Join one of the most versatile comedians of our generation for a live show. Oswalt stars in movies and TV shows like Ratatouille and The King of Queens, plus multiple stand-up specials on Netflix. March 4, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater

Sweeney Todd

This classic Steven Sondheim musical is coming back to Madison this year with a performance by the UW Opera. Think less Andy Bernard from The Office, and much more dark and witty. March 4-8, 7:30-9 p.m., Wisconsin Union Theater

Freeze For Food

This 41st annual run in freezing conditions is donating all proceeds to Open Doors for Refugees, an organization supporting the resettlement of refugees in the Madison area. March 5, 8 a.m., 528 S. Park St.

Paoli Winter Games

Compete in the brat toss, keg throw, stein carry or soup contest, plus live music by Shekinah King in Paoli’s third annual winter games. Get your two person team assembled, and get ready for a day of fun. March 5, 1-8 p.m., 6889 Canal St., Paoli

Madison Comic Con

Embrace your inner nerd at the annual Madison Comic Con, held in the center of Madison at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. Dozens of vendors, artists and creators will show off their goods. Show up and receive a free comic at the door! March 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center

Mixed Media Paper Printing

Take this hands-on workshop with Madison artist Xizhou Xie, and learn how to print your own patterned paper. All materials will be provided in the workshop, and you’ll get to take home three magnets. March 6, 1 p.m., 4721 Farwell St., McFarland

Curling Mixed Doubles National Championships

If you watched a lot of Olympic curling in February and are missing it, the curling doesn’t stop when the Olympics end. The U.S. Championships will be held in Middleton this year. Come see four Wisconsin Olympians compete, including: Superior native and USA flag bearer John Shuster, Madison-based brother/sister pair Matt and Becca Hamilton and McFarland native Nina Roth. March 6-13, Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena

NASSIM

Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour is putting on a new type of theater in Madison, where each night a different performer will join the playwright on stage. The script for the night will wait in an unsealed box, until the pair are on stage. Soleimanpour says the demonstration shows “how language can both divide and unite us.” March 8-12, Overture Center for the Arts

Disney on Ice

An event geared toward the entire family, Disney on Ice returns to Madison for one weekend this March. Watch Elsa, Moana, Aladdin, Coco and many more favorite Disney characters come to life on skates. March 10-13, Alliant Energy Center

Canoecopia

Canoecopia is the largest paddlesports consumer event in the world, with 100,000 square feet of kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards and anything else you could think of that paddles. This will be the first Canoecopia held in-person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however a virtual option is available. March 11-13, Alliant Energy Center

Shamrock Shuffle

Starting and finishing on State Street, the Madison Shamrock Shuffle is a staple of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, options include 5K and 10K runs, a 5K walk and a virtual 5K and 10K run. Every participant gets a medal after they cross the finish line, plus a commemorative long sleeve T-shirt. March 12, 8 a.m., 600 block of State Street

Thrifty Market at Garver Feed Mill

This event, held in the pop-up shop area at Garver Feed Mill, is a small market with just a handful of vendors. However, some vintage resellers will have piles of clothes for you to dig through and pick your favorites. March 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Garver Feed Mill

St. Patrick’s Day at High Noon Saloon

Join The Kissers as they play their first St. Patrick’s Day in their hometown of Madison in three years. Self-described as “a fresh, original kick to Celtic music,” The Kissers try to dabble in tradition while remaining unique. March 12, 5 p.m.-midnight, High Noon Saloon

BCycles Return

BCycles are coming back to Madison, hopefully right as the weather turns for the spring. Eight more stations will be in place by the time the bikes are back, which means more riding for everyone. March 25

Glass Animals

The “Heat Waves” in Wisconsin might not freak you out, but Glass Animals is sure concerned. All joking aside, this Grammy Award-winning band is visiting The Sylvee for what is sure to be a sold out show. March 16, 8 p.m., The Sylvee

International Festival

Enjoy free performances by Dane County artists, taste food from all over the world and browse some of the arts and crafts available during the International Festival. Businesses with global connections will also be featured. March 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Overture Center for the Arts

Maxo Kream

A Houston-native, Maxo is “ready for his long-overdue breakthrough.” Out on tour for his newest album that features collaborations with Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Rocky, Maxo is stopping at the Majestic in Madison. March 19, 8:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre

Greta Van Fleet

Grammy Award-winning artists are all around Madison in March, including the unique rock band Greta Van Fleet. With a sound straight out of the 1980s, feel free to rock the night away. March 22, 7 p.m., Kohl Center

The Prom

“The Prom” is coming to Madison for the first time. The Broadway musical tells the story of a lesbian high schooler in Indiana banned from bringing her girlfriend to prom. Overture is also hosting kids’ night on March 23 where adults can purchase a ticket and get a free kid’s ticket in the center balcony. March 22-27, Overture Center for the Arts

Black Artists Matter Festival

Memorial Union is hosting the fourth annual Black Arts Matter Festival, which is dedicated to building a community around Black artistry in white-dominated spaces. Founder and UW–Madison graduate Shasparay Lighteard told Our Lives Magazine she started the festival as a way to expand the presence of Black art and artists beyond campus. March 23-26, Memorial Union

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester

Hasan Minhaj, the host and creator of the comedy show “Patriot Act,” is coming to Madison. Don’t bring your phone to this event — or if you do, keep it turned off — as anyone caught using theirs will be immediately kicked out. March 25, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater

Fortune Feimster

Stand-up comedian, writer, and actor Fortune Feimster has appeared on shows like “Claws,” “Workaholics” and “Glee.” Out on her latest tour after a Netflix standup special, Fortune will have two shows. March 25, 7 p.m., 10 p.m., Barrymore Theatre

Bright Eyes

An established band since 1995, Bright Eyes wants you to experience all their songs with your entire body. The band is donating $1 from every ticket sold to The Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles, which serves women experiencing homelessness. March 25, 8 p.m., The Sylvee

The Ultimate 90s Dance Party

Fool House, an entertainment group, is here to give you the 90s party of your life. The show will feature “nonstop” singalongs, party throwbacks and choreographed dance moves. March 25, 9 p.m., Garver Feed Mill

Mt. Joy

A folk-rocker band Mt. Joy has already toured with bands like The Shins, and only looks to go up from here. Their self-titled LP is “wracked with the anxieties and fears that come just as life seems to start working.” March 29, 8 p.m., The Sylvee

UW Libraries Spring Book Sale

This sale, organized to help support the UW–Madison annual lecture series, preserve library materials and fund grants for the visiting scholar program, is only held once every other year. Books for the sale come primarily from UW faculty, but they can be donated by anyone in the community. March 30-April 2, Memorial Library

Best of Madison Business 2022

Madison Magazine’s Best of Madison Business 2022 celebrates over two decades of recognizing extraordinary business leaders and their contributions to greater Madison’s economic vitality and nationally recognized livability. Meet the honorees here. March 31, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Edgewater

George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

Strumming, singing and laughing their way to success, this ukulele band has been playing concerts since 1985. Every genre of music is represented in their show, remixing well-known songs into fun, light versions of itself. March 31, 7:30 p.m., Wisconsin Union Theater