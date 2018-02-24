Kewaunee dairy says owner among 3 victims in Indiana farm field plane crash

A Wisconsin dairy company says its owner and his son-in-law were among three people killed when a small plane crashed into a central Indiana farm field.

Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy said the people killed were owner John T. Pagel; his son-in-law, Steven Witcpalek; and pilot Nathan Saari.

A statement from the Kewaunee -based business says the Pagel family is grieving the loss and appreciates the outpouring of support.

Indiana State Police say the plane crashed Thursday night just north of the small town of Rossville. The rural area is about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The plane had taken off from the Eagle Creek Airport in Indianapolis and was headed to Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board investigators are expected at the scene Friday.

Pagel was revered in the state dairy industry. He also represented the town of Casco on the Kewaunee County Board. https://t.co/Ej1JlCXrtz — Green Bay Press-Gaz. (@gbpressgazette) February 23, 2018

