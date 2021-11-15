Kevin “Pud” Tempest

Kevin “Pud” Tempest, age 52, of Ridgeway, passed away peacefully at home November 10, 2021 with his loved ones.

He was born November 26, 1968 in Dodgeville Wisconsin to his mother Lynn Tempest.

Kevin spent a lot of appreciable moments in Ridgeway. He had many great stories that he fondly recalled from his early childhood friendships, and the adventures they shared as his lifelong friends. He’s always been an avid outdoor enthusiast. His Uncles Eddie and Ray Nelson were a big part of “who” he grew to become and the reason he had a passion for the outdoors.

Just when the weather started to get colder, his excitement grew larger. He loved opening deer hunting season, and looked forward to gathering with loved ones before the big hunt. He also loved to go ice fishing with his friends and family. Kevin had many fishing holes and spots. He especially loved his secret spot on the Mississippi River!

Not only was Kevin a monstrous hunter, he was very athletic and knew the book. Pud in his early years coached Ridgeway little league team. Kevin truly had a big place in his heart for Ridgeway, and the people he knew.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Theresa (Grassy) Tempest; children, Gunnar Tempest, Kaitlin Tempest and Brooke Tempest; grandson, Jaxon Thorp; sisters, Alison Grogan and Becky Hans; mother, Christine (Lynn) Tempest; Uncle; Ray Nelson; Grandmother, Shirley Nelson; many dear family members and friends.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.

