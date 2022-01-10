Kevin J. Schaefer

by Obituaries

Kevin J. Schaefer, age 57, of Jefferson, WI entered eternal life on Friday, December 31, 2021, following a courageous battle against COVID pnemonia.

He was born February 27, 1964, the beloved son of Kenneth and Mary (Farrell) Schaefer, both originally from the Richland County area.

Kevin is the loving brother of Suzanne (Jeffrey) Brown, dear uncle of Christopher Brown, Jennifer (Jarvis) Erickson, Meredith (David) Moseley, beloved great-uncle of Juliette, Aleda, Anastasia, and Susanna. Kevin is also survived by many friends and relatives.

Kevin was preceded in death by his loving parents, Kenneth and Mary Schaefer, and infant nephew Kenneth John Brown.

Kevin enjoyed life – especially music, sports, good food and family. He will be remembered for his warm smiles, compassion, helpfulness, and endearing chuckle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Richland Center, WI on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. Monsignor Michael Gorman will officiate with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass at 11:30 A.M..

In recognition and respect of Kevin’s battle with COVID, masks will be required at all services and gatherings.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home in Richland Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.

