Kevin Henkes has published 59 books with two more on the way this year

by Maija Inveiss

Photo by Andy Manis

When a high school English teacher told Kevin Henkes, “I wouldn’t be surprised if I saw a book with your name on it one day,” she likely didn’t expect to see more than 60 books with Henkes’ writing or illustrations come to fruition.

In the 40 years since he published his first book — which was accepted for publishing when Henkes was 19 — he has released 59 books, with two more on the way this year.

Growing up, Henkes says he wanted to be an artist, but he started to enjoy writing in high school. This ultimately led him to a career writing and illustrating children’s books, which coupled his love of writing with his artistic talents. “When I had my first book published I felt like, ‘Yes, I discovered what it was I was meant to do,’ ” Henkes says.

Henkes creates picture books and novels for children ranging from infants to middle schoolers. He’s known especially for his mouse books, which include “Penny and Her Marble” and “Chrysanthemum.” Henkes illustrates almost all of his projects himself but has worked with a couple other artists and his wife, painter Laura Dronzek. Henkes and Dronzek are collaborating on his next published work, “Little Houses,” which will be released in May.

Henkes says the words always come first. As soon as he solidifies the writing, he’ll start sketching. “A really good picture book is a perfect blend or combination of words and images, and so when I’m writing a picture book, I’m thinking about what might be in the pictures that doesn’t need to be in the words,” Henkes says. “I like picture books that are pretty spare. I don’t want there to be one unnecessary word.”

That can be seen in his most recent picture book, “A House,” which was published in September 2021. Throughout “A House” (pictured top right) are questions intended to create a dialogue between the reader of the book and the listener (the listener being a very young child). Using five colors in the illustrations, he says he wanted it to be simple despite looking at the larger concept of a house becoming a home.

His other 2021 release, the middle-grade novel “Billy Miller Makes a Wish,” was published in April and is a companion to “The Year of Billy Miller,” a Newbery Honor Book. A second companion novel, “Oh, Sal,” will be published this fall.

Over the years, Henkes has won numerous awards and prizes, including the prestigious Children’s Literature Legacy Award in 2020, which honors an author or illustrator whose books have made a lasting contribution to children’s literature.

Henkes says he loves hearing from and getting letters from children. From time to time at book signings, he’ll meet people who read his books as kids and are now buying those same books for their little ones.

“One hopes one’s books are funny and they will be read and shared and loved,” Henkes says. “I love the fact that some of my books, the ones that [were] published 25 years ago, are still read.”

