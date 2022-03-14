Kevin Conaway

by Obituaries

Kevin Lee Conaway, age 62, of Footville, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his home.

He was born in Janesville, February 23, 1960, the son of Jerald and Marilyn Joanne (Meythaler) Conaway.

Kevin attended Parkview High School. He retired from General Motors and then worked for Chrysler Belvidere, IL as an Assembler. Kevin loved to hunt with his brothers in Black River Falls.

He is survived by his brothers: Ronald (Nichole) and Jeffrey (Susan); and nephew: Lukas Parsons. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private graveside service will be held.

