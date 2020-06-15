Kevin Carlton Boutelle

MADISON – Kevin Carlton Boutelle passed away unexpectedly at home on June 12, 2020.

Kevin was born on June 21, 2001, affectionately known as “the longest day of the year” to parents Amy and Toby. He smiled with his entire face as a small child and lit up every room into which he ran.

He was born loving animals and his very first word was “owl”. Kevin’s detailed attention to nature was nurtured by Tanmaya at Woods Hollow Children’s Center. He had wonderful educators and experiences at Aldo Leopold Elementary, Cherokee Middle and Madison West High School where he graduated with honors in June 2019. Kevin played baritone saxophone at Cherokee and in the West Honors band. He greatly enjoyed his woods classes at West High School and gifted his parents and grandparents with several wonderful creations.

Youth sports were a big part of Kevin’s school years and he participated in several from kindergarten through ninth grade. Flag football and basketball were favorites, but by far he was most involved in soccer, playing both indoor and outdoor soccer with many of his neighborhood and school friends. Kevin was an avid fisherman, catching the bug early in life and encouraged by his dad and Unk J. His knack for locating fish to catch was only exceeded by his tenacity and ability at catching them, upon which they were released to fight again another day. Kevin was a fortunate fisherman and spent his final afternoon on this earth catching and releasing fish at new locations around the county.

Kevin was a member at Memorial United Church of Christ in Fitchburg. He played tenor sax with the instrumental group, participated in children’s musicals and shared his love of science with kids during VBS. One of his favorite memories was his confirmation trip to Washington DC where he worked in a homeless shelter, visited the East and West Wings of the White House and toured “behind the scenes” at the National Cathedral.

Outside of school and sports, Kevin spent most of the last two years working part time at Forest Ridge Kennel in Oregon. Every day with the dogs was a great day for Kevin. He loved walking them by the stream, giving playtimes and even cleaning up after them if it meant he could sit in a kennel with a lonely dog and make its stay more comfortable.

Kevin is greatly missed by all those he leaves behind including his parents; sister, Brenda; Grandpa Ralph; uncles, Joel and Erik (Stacie); cousins, Tony (Natalie), Dylan (Liv), and Katherine (Cort); and his loving labs, Gracie and Gabby.

He was preceded in death by Grandma Betsy in November 2019.

To reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections, immediate family will gather at Gunderson Funeral Home in Fitchburg to say their final goodbyes.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please consider supporting one of the following in his honor: Foundation for Madison Public Schools school endowment or community support funds, Memorial United Church of Christ for children and youth programming, Dane County Humane Society or an animal rescue of your choice.

“Good Night Mo Mo…I love you more than MOOSE!”.

