Kevin Carl Badboy

Site staff by Site staff

Kevin Badboy, age 60 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin walked on Friday, October 16, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Conway Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Richard Mann officiating. Burial will be at Decorah Cemetery in Black River Falls, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held at the Conway Picha Funeral Home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon.

Kevin was born September 27, 1960 in St. Paul, Minnesota the son of Charles Greengrass and Elaine (nee Badboy) Mudgett.

Kevin is survived by four sons, Matthew, Kevin, Jr., Christopher and Nicholas; grandchildren, Gaby, Colin, Vincent, Savannah, Shawn, George, Maxwell and Madison; a brother, Chuck Greengrass, Jr.; sisters, Nancy Masiello and her children, Angela and Alicia, Candy Greengrass, Stephanie Greengrass, Wendy (Les) Fay and Patricia Greengrass; and lifelong best friend, Scotty.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Douglas Goins.