Ketamine clinic opens in Fitchburg to help patients with serious mental health concerns

by Mark Koehn

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A former anesthesia provider at UW Health has opened a ketamine clinic in Fitchburg, the first such clinic in the Madison area.

Sarah Wilczewski says she saw a need and filled it by opening the clinic called Revival Infusion Madison.

“I started this because I had to seek out mental health care for myself for the first time, a few months back, and I was battling some (post-traumatic stress disorder) symptoms and I realized how difficult it really is to find a good provider and a provider that doesn’t have a super long waitlist,” Wilczewski said.

The hallucinogenic drug has been used in microdoses to treat patients with serious mental health problems since 2017. It is often the last resort in treating some of these patients.

Nearly 70% of patients receiving ketamine infusions report some relief. For some, it works and it works fast, sometimes within hours.

Dr. Steven Garlow is a UW Health psychiatrist who has treated hundreds of patients with ketamine. How it works, he said, is the million-dollar question.

“There are any number of science groups, drug company groups who really want to know the answer to that. One thing that it does do is ketamine causes a release of something in the brain called a brain-derived neurotrophic factor,” Garlow said.

It’s widely thought ketamine improves neuron connections in the brain.

“Trying to understand how this works, why it works and in who it works is that is an area of great interest right this minute,” Garlow said.

One of Dr. Garlow’s patients, Rob, who asked we just use his first name, had a long history of depression.

“In 2008, I was diagnosed with major depressive disorder. And then in 2013, nine years ago, I had a near-fatal attempt suicide after I lost my job, my health and my marriage,” he said.

Rob tried every anti-depression medication out there — some had bad effects, others didn’t work. That’s when he asked Garlow to prescribe ketamine.

“My doctor has told me I’m in remission from depression… and that’s unusual to go from rock bottom to no depression now,” he said.

He called ketamine a miracle drug.

Insurance generally doesn’t cover ketamine treatments. The new Fitchburg clinic charges $495 per infusion or $2,700 for the initial six treatments over a three-week period. Many patients require booster infusions from time to time.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, there are resources available to help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255, and Dane County’s 24-hour crisis line is 608-280-2600.

