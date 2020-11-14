Kerry Widish

BELLEVILLE, Wis. — Kerry Kathleen (Edwards) Widish, age 53, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI.

She was born on May 20, 1967 in Stevens Point, WI. Kerry grew up in Madison and attended Our Lady Queen of Peace School and Edgewood High School. She then went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and graduated from MATC. At age 16, she met the love of her life Shawn Widish. They were united in marriage on July 29, 1995 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Madison. Kerry and Shawn celebrated 25 years of marriage this year.

Kerry was a loving mother and her greatest joys were her two sons, Jared and Nathan, who she wholeheartedly supported in all their activities. She was a dedicated Chief Deputy Clerk of Courts. Kerry had served the citizens of Dane County for 25 years. Kerry was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville. She loved being in the outdoors; boating and enjoying the sunshine with family and friends.

Kerry is survived by her loving husband, Shawn; adored sons Jared and Nathan; mother Mary Owens; father David (DuAnne) Edwards; siblings Molly (Mark) Breyer, Heidi (Andrew) Peart, Timothy (Junelle) Birkley, and Jonathan Birkley; step-sisters Nicole Fulton and Angie (Ron) Roloff. She is further survived by her brother-in-law David Widish; sisters-in-law Holly Miller, Deanne (Dean) Baley, Cari (Jim) Novak, Kim (Bill) Steele; nieces; nephews, and a wide circle of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, and niece Kasey Baley.

A private family Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Michael Moon officiating.

Friends and family are welcome to attend the graveside committal service at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the St. James Cemetery, N9087 State Rd. 92, Belleville, WI. Please follow current mask and social distancing guidelines.