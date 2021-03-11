Kerr wants to decentralize Wisconsin education department

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin state schools superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr is proposing decentralizing the Department of Public Instruction and moving or rehiring its more than 400 employees from Madison into offices across the state.

Kerr is a former Brown Deer superintendent who is backed by conservatives. She faces Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly in the April 6 election.

Underly is backed by the state teachers union and Democrats.

Kerr detailed her proposal to move the state education department out of Madison on Wednesday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says Underly called it an attempt to revive a “flailing campaign.” The race is officially nonpartisan.

