Keo Khouanlak, age 88, passed away peacefully, Wednesday September 25th, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her father, Mun Phetyaso; mother, Pong Phetyaso; and her husband Boun Khouanlak

She was born on November 1st, 1930 in Laos and came to the United States in 1987. She was a very kindhearted and caring woman and loved taking care of her loved ones. She enjoyed spending her time worshiping the lord and going to church every Sunday with her family. Keo had a very big family and that is what kept her strong in life.

Keo is survived by her children; son, Koun Khouanlak (Chandom) son, Khamphoun Kwanruck (Nop) daughter, Chanh Thonesavanh (Kemp) daughter Manivone Vongxay (Le Vayding) 19 grandkids, 33 great grandkids, and 1 great great grandkid.

Visitation will be from 12pm-1pm and funeral service starting at 1pm-3pm on Monday, September 30th at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704.

