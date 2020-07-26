Kenton “Kent” Roberts

MT. HOREB, Wis. — On July 21, 2020, Kent Roberts’ strong body was stilled by glioblastoma, but his invincible spirit soared to meet his Savior.

He spent his last weeks at home, smiling to the end, surrounded by his photos, deer mounts and turkey fans, and the tender care of his large family.

Kenton Albert Roberts was born August 7, 1947. He was the first of eight children for Albert and Enid Roberts. He was blessed to grow up on a picturesque farm in Arena, Wisconsin. There he developed his life-long passions: anything he could drive, hard work, hunting and fishing, and love of family. His relationship with his dad, mom and siblings was special, authentic and very rare.

Kent’s affinity for vehicles began with driving tractor at age 5. In his lifetime he owned 70 vehicles and was forever a Ford and chrome fan! He owned several collector vehicles, and loved showing them at car shows. He meticulously hand-washed, waxed, and customed detailed his vehicles—almost daily—never seen driving an unwashed car! He also performed car-detailing services and lawn care for many others and under-charged them every time.

Kent’s education started in a one-room school, and he graduated from River Valley High School in 1965. He completed his education at Grand Rapids School of the Bible and Music. Although he was an officially ordained pastor, he chose truck-driving as his career. He logged over 3 million safe miles in 48 years of driving for multiple companies. He was the model employee—never late, never a ticket, and usually washed the company truck before hitting the road. Along the way, he would bless everyone in his path with a genuine grin, encouraging word, or helping hand. Kent was known for his entertaining storytelling—always capturing the imagination and causing gut-busting laughter!

Kent was married to Zoya Nies from 1969 – 1986, and they welcomed three children, Valerie, Carissa, and Cory. In 2000, Kent married Bette Fronk and they celebrated their 20th anniversary in May. Kent’s devotion for his kids (and grandkids) included long talks, hand-made cards, practical jokes, hunting and fishing trips, and instilling a deep love for God and others. His children returned this devotion by providing continual compassionate care in Kent’s last weeks of life. We love you always and forever, Dad!

Kent was a committed Christ-follower, and he was glad to share the Good News with genuine kindness, winsome words, and generous deeds. He loved to talk “cars and Christ” with anyone. He was a faithful attender of Blackhawk Church in Madison, and greatly appreciated the Bible teaching and strong support of his Life Group friends. Even battling brain cancer, Kent thanked God, encouraged his visitors, laughed easily, and radiated love.

Those mourning and rejoicing over Kent’s Home-going are his precious children: Valerie (Dave) Poser, Carissa (Matt) Brownlee, Cory (Amanda) Roberts; his wife, Bette Roberts; his seven siblings: Dar (Dianna) Roberts, Sharon (Phil) Jay, Jim (Kathie) Roberts, Judi (Keith) Gottschall, Robin (Michele Hansen) Roberts, Jeff Roberts, and Laurie (Todd) Seiler. He will be greatly missed by his nine grandchildren: Sidney, Paige, and Brooke Poser, Kaitlyn and Tyler Brownlee, Tyce, Jaguar, Maverick, and Zion Kenton (coming in September) Roberts. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, co-workers, friends, and neighbors will also miss his kindness, humor, and contagious joy!