Kent A Bailey of Arena WI passed away at his home on January 9. 2022.

Kent was born on October 20, 1950 to Niles and Margaret (Schoville) Bailey in Soldiers Grove WI. Kent married his wife Julie on March 18, 2005. She soon learned she could not argue with him. He would always point out that he is a Bailey and a Bailey was never wrong. Once he thought he was but it turned out he was right. He found a t-shirt with those exact words to prove it. Kent loved to laugh, joke, and kid around. He very much enjoyed making others laugh. Kent was a big kid at heart and we loved him for it. Kent also enjoyed trout fishing, deer hunting, and spending time at the cabin with his brother Richard and his best friend Dave. Kent will be dearly missed by all of us who knew and loved him.

Kent is survived by his wife Julie, his mother Margaret Bailey, mother in law Nancy Willey, his brother Richard (Debbie) Bailey, brother in laws Scott (Anita) Willey, Mark (Lori) Willey, sister in laws Kathy Willey, Tammy (Andrew Cady) Willey, son Corey (Dawn) Spader, daughter Casie ( Andy) Portzen, 5 grandchildren, his best friends Dave Riese, Arnold Haas, and many other family and friends.

Kent is preceded by his father Niles Bailey, his sisters Bonnie Weier, Cindy Nick’s, his father in law Donald Willey, uncle in law and good friend Leroy Willey, and nephew Tyler Willey.

A celebration of Kent’s life will held at a later date.

Kent’s family would like to thank the Arena EMT Ambulance Team and the Middleton Paramedics Team for all their life saving efforts and kindness, it was much appreciated.

