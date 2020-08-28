Kenosha unrest hits home for Broncos newcomer Melvin Gordon

Associated Press by Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Nine teams canceled practice this week in light of the Kenosha police shooting and subsequent unrest.

But the unrest in Wisconsin really hit home for running back Melvin Gordon and the rest of his Denver Broncos teammates. Gordon is from Kenosha and he gave an emotional talk that resonated with the team he joined in free agency this summer.

Gordon and safety Justin Simmons say they hope the NFL follows in the NBA’s footsteps in addressing social inequality and and racial justice.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.