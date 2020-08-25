Kenosha protesters, police clash again after Black man shot

KENOSHA, Wis. — Police in Wisconsin have deployed tear gas in an attempt to disperse protesters who converged on the county courthouse during a second night of clashes after the police shooting of a Black man.

The shooting that seriously injured 29-year-old Jacob Blake turned Kenosha into the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest. Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers activated 125 members of the National Guard to assist local law enforcement Monday.

Protesters chanted, “No justice, no peace” minutes before the 8 p.m. curfew. Police fired the tear gas about 30 minutes after the curfew took effect, but not all the protesters left.

