Kenosha County sheriff addresses Friday news conference, says he has now watched video of Blake shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. — After claiming he had yet to watch the video of Jacob Blake being shot by an officer, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says he has now seen the video.

Beth addressed his remarks from last week during a news conference Monday.

“The young lady who asked me Friday if I watched the video and then someone actually sent me a snippet of me on that last Sunday night, of someone handing me their phone,” Beth said. “I remembered that situation, but if you saw that video, you did not look at the rocks being thrown at me, the Molotov cocktail that was landing near my feet. I wasn’t looking at the phone. I was looking at the people that were very animated around me.”

He says he did watch the video over the weekend, and that he still has no comment on it since his department is not involved in the investigation.

“But this weekend I did look at the video. I still don’t have a comment on it. You’re asking me to look at something that my department isn’t doing an investigation on. I found out there are a lot of things coming out that are inaccurate, I’m letting other people sort through that.”

