Kenosha County implements curfew after officer-involved shooting

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Elvis Santana/freeimages.com

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha County declared a state of Emergency Curfew starting at 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said the public needs to be off the streets for their safety.

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department said it will be enforcing the curfew until 7 a.m.

It comes after a man was shot by Kenosha Police on Sunday night, according to local authorities.

