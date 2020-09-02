Kenosha County ends state of emergency curfew

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha County has ended its state of emergency curfew, according to a news release Wednesday.

The curfew was originally put into place due to the civil unrest that occurred in the city of Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said the decision was made after consulting with law enforcement and community leaders.

“The last several nights have been relatively peaceful in the community, and in the judgment of law enforcement, it is appropriate to remove the curfew,” Antaramian said. “However, criminal activity will not be tolerated and arrests will be made if needed. I am hopeful there will be no need to reinstate the curfew in the near future.”

The decision comes one day after protesters filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city’s curfew.

