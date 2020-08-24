Kenosha County declares state of emergency curfew

KENOSHA, Wis. — For the second night in a row, authorities have declared a state of emergency curfew in Kenosha County.

The order follows the shooting of a Black man Sunday evening by police in Kenosha.

Monday’s curfew goes into effect at 8 p.m. and lasts until 7 a.m. Tuesday. The curfew applies to the area east of Interstate 94. A similar curfew was ordered Sunday night.

Large crowds gathered Sunday night to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake. Video going around on social media shows Blake walking away from police and getting into an SUV. Sven gunshots can be heard in the video.

Blake is alive. He was airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital on Sunday.

The National Guard was deployed to Kenosha to help local authorities with the unrest.

“This is a limited mobilization of the National Guard focused on supporting the needs of local first responders to protect critical infrastructure, such as utilities and fire stations, and to ensure Kenoshians are able to assemble safely,” Gov. Tony Evers said.