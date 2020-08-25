Kenosha County declares state of emergency curfew

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

KENOSHA, Wis. — For the third night in a row, authorities have declared a state of emergency curfew in Kenosha County.

The order follows the shooting of a Black man Sunday evening by police in Kenosha.

Tuesday’s curfew goes into effect at 10:15 p.m. and lasts until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Large crowds gathered Sunday night to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake. Video going around on social media shows Blake walking away from police and getting into an SUV. Sven gunshots can be heard in the video.

The National Guard was deployed to Kenosha to help local authorities with the unrest.