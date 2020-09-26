Kenosha Co. sheriff endorses Trump in USA Today opinion piece

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth has endorsed President Donald Trump in a new opinion piece published by USA Today.

“The president’s swift and bold response to support our law enforcement family and my community made it clear that he’s the strong leader Wisconsin and America needs,” Beth wrote. “It’s also why I am proud to endorse President Trump for re-election this fall.”

Beth’s endorsement of Trump comes just over a month after Kenosha was thrust into the national spotlight when Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back seven times.

The police shooting of Blake prompted protests, looting and property destruction throughout the city. The night of Aug. 25, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who was armed with an AR-15, allegedly shot three people, killing two and injuring another.

A week after the shooting of Blake, Trump tweeted “there would be no Kenosha right now,” if it weren’t for him. During a visit to Kenosha on Sept. 1, Trump praised law enforcement’s response to the civil unrest.

Beth said he endorsed Trump because the president is not “hesitant to take a strong stand with law enforcement.”

“He will uphold law and order and support officers and deputies across Wisconsin and throughout the country, understanding the vital role law enforcement plays in keeping communities safe,” Beth wrote. “He refuses to play politics with the brave men and women who are on the front lines of serving and protecting their communities as members of law enforcement every single day.”

The American Civil Liberties Union called for Beth’s resignation, saying deputies’ response to the killing of two protesters not only upheld and defended white supremacy, but also contributed to “demonizing people who were murdered for exercising their First Amendment rights and speaking out against police violence.

