Kenny Clark ruled out against Detroit

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Packers will have to slow down Adrian Peterson and the Lions’ rushing attack without Kenny Clark.

Matt LaFleur ruled his defensive tackle out for Green Bay’s home opener on Sunday with a groin injury. Clark sat out every practice this week.

On August 25, Clark signed a 4-year, $70 million contract extension.