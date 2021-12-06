Kenneth Volk

Kenneth Harold Volk, age 84, of Prairie du Sac, WI died peacefully at home on Saturday, December 4, 2021. He was born on January 7, 1937, in Plain, WI the son of Cyril and Bernadine

(Ruhland) Volk. Ken was married to the former Joanne L. Meise on August 25, 1962, and was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and the Plain American Legion Post #398.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Joanne Volk; 4 children, Dawn Bachmann, Kevin (Angie), Brian and Brenda Volk; a grandchild, Michael Volk and Kelly Riendeau; 3 great-grandchildren,

Izabella, Izaiha and Penelope; 4 siblings, Michaeleen (Dan) Kraemer, Dan Volk and Charmaine Eichmann, Diane (Jeff) Varnadoe, Tammy (Tom) Meyers; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary (Jack) Krueger, Elaine (Al) Hellenbrand, Rich Meise and Shirley Caldwell, Terry (Deb) Meise, Evy (Vern) Halverson, Danny (Donna) Meise; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyril and Bernadine Volk; sister and brother-in-law, Donna (Joe) Averkamp; 2 brothers, Charlie and Cyril Patrick Jr. Volk; father and mother-in-law,

Earl and Edna Meise; brother-in-law, Leslie Meise; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Karen Cresswell and their son, Ron Jr. Cresswell; sister-in-law, Sue Volk and a very special son-in-law, Kenneth “Kris” Clark.

Work was Ken’s life. At the age of 18, he started working for Edward Kraemer & Sons with his father on the “joy drill.” He took 26 months off and served a stint in the U.S. Army spending 21 months in Germany. After returning to the states, he married his sweetheart, Joanne Meise and started a new job with Edward Kraemer & Sons working in stone quarries in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Utah, Nevada, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. Ken was able to take his young family with him to Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. He retired from his foreman position in January 1999 but continued working part-time until 2017 at the age of 80 due to health reasons. He was proud to have worked for 62 years and for 4 generations of the Kraemer family.

Ken was not all work and no play. He and his wife enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and Dubuque to gamble. They also traveled to Florida and elsewhere to watch the UW Whitewater Softball

Team.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 12:00 Noon at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain, WI. Fr. Garrett Kau will officiate with burial in the church

cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass.

Memorials may be made to the UW Hospital Carbone Cancer Center, Agrace Hospice or to the Sauk Prairie Healthcare.

Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

