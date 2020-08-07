Kenneth Sterling Jevens

WAUNAKEE – Kenneth Sterling Jevens, age 88, of Waunakee, passed away at home, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 20, 1931, in Madison, the son of Leonard and Coral (Sigurson) Jevens.

Kenneth graduated from Madison East High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was united in marriage to Nancy Habich on Aug. 28, 1954, in Madison.

Over the years, Kenneth worked for various employers, including Rayovac, Addressograph Multigraph, Service Suppliers, The Kidney Foundation and Dorn Hardware. Kenneth was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and collecting military memorabilia.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy; children, Sandra (Joe) Burgus of Pardeville, Sterling Jevens of Mount Horeb, Steven Jevens of Minneapolis, Minn., and Susan Jevens of Blue Mounds; granddaughter, Heather (Andrew) Schoenfeld; great-grandson, Jackson Schoenfeld; step-grandchildren, Alan (Dawn) Burgus and Julie (Jerry) Hernan; and great-step-grandchildren, Sawyer and Gahren Hernan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family service will be held.

Friends and family who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Kenneth’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on Watch Webcast link at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Friends and family may visit drive-through style from the comfort and safety of your car at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be gifted in Kenneth’s name to American Diabetes Association.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at the William S. Middleton Memorial Hospital and the Waunakee Senior Center for their care and support.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

