Kenneth Robert Hardyman

Kenneth Hardyman, age 94 of Blanchardville, died surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Lafayette Manor in Darlington.

Ken is survived by his five children, Mark Hardyman (friend Kerri Geis) of DeForest, Patrick Hardyman of Blanchardville, Theresa Heller of Brodhead, Tim Hardyman of Rochester, Minnesota, and Ann (Darrell) Vamstad of Blanchardville; and a brother, William (Karen) Hardyman; eleven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

A full obituary will be shared at a later time.

Due to the current quarantine, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Blanchardville. Fr. Paul Eruva will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Blanchardville.

A public visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later time.

Saether Funeral Service of Blanchardville is assisting the family.

