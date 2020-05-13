Kenneth R. Orvold

LODI-Kenneth Roger Orvold, age 78, died peacefully May 9, 2020.

He was born on June 7, 1941 in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Abner and Margaret (Martin) Orvold. He grew up in the Madison area, attending Oregon High School, where he enjoyed several sports, including football and basketball. He served in the United States Marine Corps.

On September 7, 1973, he married Priscilla Danielson. Together they owned and operated Ken’s Duplicating Service in Poynette for many years. Ken and Priscilla loved to entertain family and friends at their cottage in Tomahawk. Together they enjoyed pontooning, snowmobiling, golf, curling, and euchre. Ken was an avid Badger and Packer fan.

Ken is survived by his daughters, Deborah Kavanagh (Kelly), and Kim Orvold (John Grimmer); his step-daughters, Judi Fritsche (Ron) and Jane Rees (Robert Burton); his grandchildren, Mackenzie (Chris) Slattery, Erin Kavanagh, Meghan Kavanagh, Jordan Orvold, Jazmine Helmer, Clayton Helmer, Stephanie (Derek) Wipperfurth, Jason (Jonelle) Ripp, Chad (Sarah Erickson) Adler, Danielle Wade, Joshua (Carina) Price, Jacob Price, Jamie (Jackie) Price, and Jeanne Price (Danielle); 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Theis, and brother, David Orvold.

Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla on December 28, 2017. He was also preceded in death by his step-son, Kenton Price, and his brother, Charles Orvold.

Due to the mandates of the COVID-19, a celebration of life for Ken will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assn.