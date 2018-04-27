Kenneth R. Johnson

Middleton- Col Kenneth R. Johnson, born June 19th 1923, died April 24th, 2018 at 94 years of age.

He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth A. Johnson and mother Elsa Johnson, grandson, Peter Cates. He is survived by Marilyn Johnson, five children and eleven grandchildren.

In 1937 he won the Soap Box Derby and received the trophy from Round Coughlin. In 1941 he graduated from West High School where he played cornet in band and orchestra as well as in many dance bands. He was on the track team as a member of the 880-yard relay team that established a state record. After a year at the U.W. Engineering School, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and graduated from flying training.

Before going overseas to the China Burma India theatre, he was married to his long-time sweetheart, Marilyn L. Lasher. Overseas he flew into Burma and over the hump into China accumulating nearly 800 combat hours and was awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses and five Air Medals for flying unarmed aircraft over enemy territory. Later in life, he related his war experience, by tape, to both the Wisconsin Historical Society and Pensacola Naval Air Museum.

Upon returning home he was greeted by the first of his five children, Karen. Other offspring that greeted him as the years rolled by were Kristi, Kaye, Kim and Kevin and the family has shared many true-life adventures together. Marilyn and Ken have been married for nearly 74 years.

After graduating from the U. W. Mechanical Engineering School in 1948, he worked at Gisholt in the Balancing Machine Department for three years and the Simons Mattress Co. in Kenosha for two years returning to Madison to join the Wisconsin Culvert Co. that was started in 1935 by his father. He had the privilege of working with his father for 14 years until his death in 1967 and his brother, Paul, who he worked with for over 25 years.

During his life, his love of flying continued until reaching age 60 accumulating over 4000 hours and covering nearly all the United States. As a member of Experimental Aircraft Association, he continued his interest in aviation.

He remained in the reserves serving as the commanding officer of flight “BB” 2273rd Selective Services Squadron and retired after 30 years with the rank of Colonel.

He was a member of the board of directors of GoodWill Industries and where he was elected President for 2 terms. He also served as President of Wisconsin Culvert Company.

As an avid golfer with one hole-in-one he was a member of Nakoma Golf Club for 20 years and a member of Maple Bluff Country Club for over 45 years.

With an interest in mechanical devices, the patent office granted him two patents. One was for an automobile seat belt design. He retired from business at age 62 having many years to contemplate the wonder of life filled with family love.

He entered his life crying and left it smiling!

There will be a private family gathering at a later date. The family has requested that memorials be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

