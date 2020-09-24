Kenneth R. Foss

LODI – Kenneth R. Foss, age 82, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

Ken was born in Madison, on Aug. 25, 1938, to the late Raymond and Pearl (Bonner) Foss. He graduated from Middleton High School and attended the University of Wisconsin. Ken proudly served his country in the Air National Guard. He married Lois Elaine Roberts on May 7, 1960. Ken was a successful businessman and owned and operated Kinetics, Inc. for 33 years before retiring in 2001.

For those lucky enough to know him, Ken was admired for being a modest, talented, generous, and kindhearted man, a true embodiment of America’s greatest generation. He loved to fly his own plane, golf, invented many things, and he loved his family with all his heart!

Ken will be remembered to all who knew him as a wonderful father and grandfather, devoted husband, loyal friend, and a man of intelligence and integrity. Ken was a member of the Lodi United Methodist Church, a 32o Mason with the Middleton-Ionic Lodge 180 F. & A.M. and the Madison Scottish Rite Bodies.

Ken is survived by his devoted wife, Lois; son, Jeffery (Christine) Foss; daughter, Kendra (Tim) Sutter; and granddaughters, Morgan and Marissa Sutter.

Committal Services will be held at GARDEN BLUFF CEMETERY, W12540 Hwy. J, Lodi, on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Peace Kim presiding. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and face masks are strongly encouraged.