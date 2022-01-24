Kenneth M. Moore

by Obituaries

Belleville, WI – Kenneth M. Moore, age 64 of Belleville passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 surrounded by family at UW-Hospital in Madison.

He was born on October 12, 1957 in Racine, WI the son of Donovan and Katherine (Sawisky) Moore. Ken graduated from Madison Memorial High School in 1975 and then attended Concordia College where he met and fell in love with his soul mate. On September 21, 1977 he was united in marriage to Debbie Weis at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Madison. Ken had a long successful career working for the State of Wisconsin Department of Revenue until retiring in 2016. He enjoyed his weekly trips to Miller’s grocery store, where he never forgot to bring home special treats for his grandchildren. Trips up north, teaching his grandkids how to drive the golf cart. Ken loved partaking in the annual Revenue Open, and attending shows at the Overture Center with his daughters. Ken was the bright light in the dark, guiding all that knew him. To his family, he was the rock that weathered any storm; the calming voice when worlds fell apart. Ken gave all he had to everyone else. Always putting others’ needs above his own, and always had an open door. His kind, loving, and generous spirit will forever be remembered in his endless supply of candy, his big chair always open for cuddles, tickles, or talks; and warm welcoming nature that all found comfort in.

Ken is survived by his wife Debbie, children Jason Moore, Joshua (Stacey) Moore, Jessica (Mark) Gobel, Jacob (Danielle) Moore, and Justine (Mike) Gillespie, grandchildren Izaiah, Jaysin & Nathanel Moore, Alexander & Matthew Moore, Berlyn, William, & Victoria Gobel, and Abigail, Nolan, Quinten, & Madisyn Moore. He is further survived by his siblings, Janice Moore, Timothy (Margie) Moore, and Keith (Laura) Diaz-Moore, sister-in-law Bonnie Moore, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers William and Kevin Moore, and nephew Mark Moore.

A private family memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross. Pastor Callie Arendt will officiate.

A public celebration of Ken’s life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

