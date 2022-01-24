Kenneth L. Jewell

Kenneth L. Jewell of Verona, Wisconsin, formerly of Dodgeville, passed away at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, Wisconsin on January 22, 2022, at the age of 89.

Kenny was born on October 16, 1932, in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, to Melvin and Blanche (Evans) Jewell. He was the youngest of four children. On June 28, 1952, he married June Williams and went on to raise and provide for their four daughters.

Kenny was a proud Army veteran who honorably served his country in the Korean War from 1950 to 1953. After farming in his younger years, he purchased his own Company– Jewell Oil Company, Inc. He then sold the business to retire and enjoy his family at their summer cottages, where he taught his children, friends and family to water-ski, fish, and drive the pontoon boat. He was an avid bowler, woodworker, and enjoyed traveling south in the winter and entertaining friends and family.

Kenny is survived by his four daughters: Cathy (Dwight) Fitzsimmons of Dodgeville, Chris Borne of Verona, Kim Jewell of Verona, and Camy (Jeff) Dipple of Muscatine, Iowa. His grandchildren, Carrie (Brad) Stanke, Cory Fitzsimmons, Jason Spurley, Kimberly and Kelsey Borne. Five great grandchildren; Cameron Fitzsimmons, Finley and Emersyn Spurley, and Mason and Henry Stanke, as well as nieces, nephews, and friends.

Kenny was preceded in death by his wife June Jewell, parents Melvin and Blanche Jewell, brothers Lloyd and Leroy Jewell; sister, Joyce Butteris and a great granddaughter, Kailey Stanke.

A special thank you to Madison VA, BeeHive Homes of Oregon and Agrace Hospice Care who so lovingly cared for Kenny.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville on Thursday, January 27, with the funeral service immediately following. Inurnment will be in East Side Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the Gomer-Lewis American Legion Post 97 and the U.S. Army Military Honors Detail. The family asks that you please wear a mask.

