Kenneth “Ken” W. Harris

Kenneth “Ken” W. Harris, age 94, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home on May 29, 2020.

He was born in Madison on Mar. 7, 1926 to the late Elwyn and Evelyn (Spear) Harris. He graduated from Madison East High School; class of 1943. Ken went on to attend Michigan State University and graduated with a B.S. in Forestry. He was united in marriage to Shirley Blum at the First Congregational Church, Madison on Mar. 24, 1949; she preceded him in death on Aug. 6, 2014. Ken worked as a City Forester for Grand Forks, N.D., Ann Arbor, Pontiac and Lansing MI. where he retired as the Parks and Recreation Director. Following his retirement, Ken and Shirley retired to Sauk City. They enjoyed traveling, visiting national parks and civil war historical sites. Ken served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was stationed in India; working with the U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers building the Burma Road. He was an active member of the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694 and participated in the Honor Guard and served as VFW Past Commander.

Ken is survived by 3 sons, William (Gloria) Harris, John Harris, and Gary (Lyn) Harris; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter in-law, Nancy Harris and 2 brothers, Dale and Lyell.

A private family graveside service will be held at the Prairie du Sac Cemetery with Military Honors Accorded by the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694.

A celebration of Ken’s Life will be held at a later date.

Ken’s family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the many neighbors and friends who helped Ken remain at home as long as he did and thank you to the staff at Maplewood for their excellent care.

Ken’s family would ask in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice in Ken’s name.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com