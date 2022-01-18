Kenneth “Ken” E. Osgood

by Site staff

Kenneth “Ken” E. Osgood, age 67, of Sauk City, WI put his working hands and loving heart to rest peacefully on January 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Ken was born on October 13, 1954, to Duane and Marvalene Osgood. Ken graduated Sauk Prairie High School in the class of 1973.

Ken married his wife Sandy (Knuth) on October 22, 1977. Together they raised Scott (Amy) of Prairie du Sac and Sarah (Dave) of Baraboo.

Ken had a nearly 50-year career in the auto parts industry, and 34 of those years were at Weaver Auto Parts. Ken grew friendships and was trusted by many of the garages on his route, and even calling his long-time clients in his last days.

Starting in 1994, Ken was the crew chief for the Bobby Weiss Race Team, and that collaboration led into a lifelong friendship. When Bobby retired from racing in 2004, Ken found his new passion of being a seasonal camper and helping out at Wilderness Campground (Montello, WI).

During his career, his time at the racetrack, and at the campground he developed many close and meaningful relationships

Ken was a pillar in his family and was always a phone call away when advice or help was needed. He was always prepared and had a tool for every project. Ken was a jokester at heart, and it was not unusual to see him with a funny hat, or respond with a silly answer.

Ken was known to help out his neighbors with yardwork and snow removal, and took pride in his John Deere tractor. Ken bonded with his son over racing, Boy Scouts, tinkering, and mutual love of John Deere.

Ken was a Wisconsin sports fan, and never missed a chance to watch his daughter play basketball or chat about games. Ken enjoyed playing croquet, cards, snowmobiling, and hunting.

Ken was immensely proud of his five grandchildren: Anna, William, Emellia, Sullivan, and Marryn. Ken was a thoughtful man and even in his final moments Ken had his family as a priority and wanted to make sure they were cared for.

Ken is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, mother (Marvy Grauvogl), mother-in-law (Jean Knuth and Pat Patterson); siblings Wanda (Mike) Kohlman, Lori Hamilton, Dave (Cyndie) Osgood and Alan (Michelle) Osgood. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and an abundance of close friends.

Ken is rejoicing in Heaven with his father (Duane Osgood), brother (Russ Osgood), sister (Rita Osgood), brothers-in-law (Gary Bolar & Pat Hamilton), and father-in-law (Leon Knuth) along with other special family members and friends throughout the years.

Ken’s final request was to have a celebration of life at Dorf Haus (Roxbury, WI). This will be held on January 22, 2022, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, with lunch being served at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials that will go to a benefit in memory of Ken.

