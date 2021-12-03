Kenneth H. Vinge

COTTAGE GROVE/McFARLAND – Kenneth H. Vinge, age 78, was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Agrace Hospice, in Fitchburg, after battling Alzheimer’s and cancer.

He was born in Madison, Feb. 26, 1943, the son of Stanley Iven Sr. and Margaret (Tomlinson) Vinge. Ken graduated from Poynette High School in 1961, where he lettered in football, basketball, baseball, and track and field. He married Judy Brown on Jan. 12, 1963, in Arlington, Wis. He continued his love of sports with playing baseball, softball, golfing, bowling and working on the Douglas Racing pit crew at Angel Park Speedway, as well as coaching his children’s activities in the Cottage Grove community. He was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed long walks with his wife, Judy. Ken worked for the State of Wisconsin for 35 years, retiring in 2000.

Grandkids were the light of Ken’s life, between rug rides, walking through the cornfields looking for his golf balls, and attending their sporting events. He was always their number one fan.

Ken is survived by his wife, Judy, of 58 years; his children, Jeffery, Kelly (Mort), and Kurt (Wendy); grandkids, Mia (Jack), Hunter, Megan, Garret, and Kelsie; great-grandson, Sawyer; brother, Stan (Kathy) Vinge Jr.; along with many other family members.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Sr. and Margaret Vinge; grandparents, Grace and Harold Tomlinson, Severt and Anna Vinge; and uncle, Clifford (Lucille) Vinge.

The family would like to thank Agrace’s inpatient care doctors, nurses, and social workers for their wonderful care.

A celebration of Ken’s life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the AMERICAN LEGION, 4911 Burma Rd, McFarland.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg and Alzheimer’s at alzwisc.org.

Rest In Peace, Kenny Harry. We love you Dad/Grandpa.

