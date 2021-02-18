Kenneth George Redfern

Kenneth George Redfern, age 71, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at UW Hospital after a brief illness.

He was born and raised in Madison. Ken had two sisters, Janet and Kay Redfern. During his adult life, he received support from Tellurian Inc. for over 25 years. When his health deteriorated, he was served by Badger Prairie Health Care Center. At BPHCC, Ken kept a watchful eye on all that happened around him. He was a man of few words who rarely voiced special requests and was well liked by residents and staff. Ken loved food and mealtimes, and he enjoyed watching old movies and Packer and Brewer games.

Our sincere gratitude goes out to all the special people who assisted Ken, particularly the wonderful staff at Tellurian, Inc., and Badger Prairie Health Care Center.

In the interest of health and safety, no services are planned at this time.

