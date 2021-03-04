Kenneth Edward Holderman

Kenneth Edward Holderman, age 69, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells, WI with Pastor Steven Keller officiating. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Oxford, WI. A Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at 2:00 p.m.

Kenneth was born April 25, 1951 in Angola, Indiana the son of Kenneth and Madeline “Dixie” (Patterson) Holderman. He was an avid hunter and loyal Packer’s fan. He loved the water and was known by everyone as the Owner and operator of BLUELAKE CAMPGROUND. He spent his life as a pool, card, baseball and fishing enthusiast. Ken grew up farming and part of FFA. From the 1970’s into the 80’s he was also a railroader. He enjoyed grilling out and chilling with family and friends. Ken was a beloved father, grandfather, son, uncle, and brother.

Ken is survived by his daughter, Katie Hagen; son, Aaron Holderman; grandchildren, Alex and Jacob Hagen, Dylan and Emily Upson, and Cassandra Holderman; siblings, William and Susan Anderson. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Thomas and Jack.

A special thank you to Uncle Larry Borud, Pastor Steve Keller, Williams and Sons of Florida, and the Picha Funeral Home.

