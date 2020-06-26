Kenneth E. Prochnow

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON/VERONA – Kenneth E. Prochnow, age 87, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Center in Middleton.

Ken was born on March 14, 1933 in Bloomington, IL to Edward and Ethel (Pagels) Prochnow. He grew up in Bloomington, IL and graduated from Bloomington High School in 1952 where he was an avid basketball player. Upon graduation he worked at General Electric and was drafted into the US Army, where he served in Korea. When he returned Ken worked at American Foundry as a draftsman, he then relocated to Verona where he worked at Carnes Company, retiring after 47 years. Ken married the love of his life Lois Foley on February 25, 1956 in Bloomington IL. He liked to go fishing, collecting antiques, watching sports, especially Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. Ken was always tinkering, fixing, and building things. Most importantly Ken enjoyed spending time with his grandsons.

Ken is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lois; children, Dyan (John) Greeley of ND, Kathy (Tom) Wilson of Madison, WI, and Shelly (Craig) Bessette of Cross Plains, WI; grandchildren, James (Cassandra), Craig Wilson (Susan Payne), Ben Greeley, Tommy Wilson, Gina (Randy) Dwyer, and Seth (Amanda) Bessette; great grandchildren, Marshall, Ford, Logan, Reanne, Blake, Katie, Kianna, and Seth; and sister-in-law, Phyllis. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Ken is preceded in death by son, Allen; his brother, Wayne; and nephew, David.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona from 10AM until NOON. Burial at Verona Cemetery.

A special thanks to Brookdale and Agrace Hospice Blue Team for their care and support.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625